Robbie Williams says 13-year-old daughter Teddy is ‘desperate to be famous’

Robbie Williams says his 13-year-old daughter Teddy is “desperate to be famous”, as the singer opened up about fatherhood and fame.

The Angels singer appeared on Scott Mills’ BBC Radio Two breakfast show on Friday (9 January), and was asked about his daughter’s ambitions.

The radio host asked the Take That star about a clip of his daughter joining in a vocal warm-up before one of his shows.

Mills said: “That must be kind of special, because I feel they're now at an age where they know who their dad is and to have that experience with your kids? Is it cool?”

Williams replied: “Yeah, it is very, very cool. Ted in particular is so desperate for it.”

He then revealed how his daughter had text him in the early hours of the morning saying she was afraid she won’t be a singer.