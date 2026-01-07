A deleted scene which brought two of Coronation Street and Emmerdale’s most beloved characters together during ITV’s Corriedale soap crossover has been released online.

In the clip, Corrie’s Kirk Sutherland runs into Sam Dingle at the hospital after a deadly road accident brings the cast of both shows together.

“It’s a good job I ran into you - someone with smarts,” says Kirk as the pair trade stories about life on the cobbles and living in the dales.

The scene, which was part of a fan vote for which “dream duo” would be brought together for Monday’s (5 January) event, never made it to air — but has delighted fans on social media. Some dubbed it “hilarious,” while others questioned why it never aired as it was “amazing.”