Coronation Street favourite Billy Mayhew became Corriedale’s first victim after evil love rival Theo Silverton locked him in blazing mini bus.

The vicar, who was driving a minibus carrying several wedding guests from Debbie Webster and Bailey, was left fighting survival after crashing into a car being driven by Emmerdale characters John Sugden and Aaron Dingle.

As the vehicle became alight, evil Theo Silverton, who has been physically and abusing Billy’s former partner and friend Todd Grimshaw, went to see who was trapped in the vehicle.

Instead of helping Billy, Theo clipped him back into his seatbelt as fuel leaked towards the fire, leaving him to die in the wreckage.