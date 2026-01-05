Gordon Ramsay breaks silence on Adam Peaty wedding speech

Gordon Ramsay has defended his “perfect” speech at his daughter’s wedding, which reportedly alluded to the fallout with Adam Peaty’s parents, who did not attend.

Holly Ramsay, 25, and the Olympic gold medallist, 31, tied the knot at a star-studded ceremony at Bath Abbey on 27 December.

Mr Peaty’s parents, mother Caroline and father Mark were absent from the couple’s nuptials. A row exploded when Caroline publicly said she was not invited to Holly’s hen do, and told the Daily Mail about the fallout ahead of the wedding.

The Sun reports that the chef said during his speech, “Look at Tana [Ramsay’s wife], and that’s what you have to look forward to,” allegedly telling Holly, “Shame you don’t have the same.”

Appearing on This Morning on Monday (5 January), Gordon said that the speech was the perfect mix of “warm and emotional”, with daughter Tilly saying it made everybody cry.

The Independent has contacted Gordon Ramsay’s representative for comment.