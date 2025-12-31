Adam Peaty changes name after wedding to Holly Ramsay amid family rift

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Swimming champion Adam Peaty has changed his name on Instagram following his wedding to Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Holly.

The celebrity chef was among the stars who attended the ceremony held on Saturday at Bath Abbey on Saturday, and reportedly gave a speech that alluded to the fall-out with Peaty’s parents, who did not attend.

After the wedding, Peaty changed his name on his Instagram profile so it now reads: “Adam Ramsay Peaty.”

The Sun reports that Ramsay, 59, told Peaty he was a “lucky man” as he gushed about how beautiful Holly looked, referring to his own wife, Tana and remarking: “That’s what you have to look forward to.”

Peaty reportedly made a subtle reference to the situation with his family in his own speech at the wedding, by thanking the 200 guests in attendance for their support in a “difficult time”.

The row with Peaty’s family is rumoured to have erupted after his mother, Caroline, was not invited to Holly’s hen do at Soho Farmhouse in Great Tew, Chipping Norton.

open image in gallery Adam Peaty changed his name on Instagram ( Instagram/Adam Peaty )

Holly shared a number of photos from the celebrations, which were attended by her mum, sisters and a number of close friends.

open image in gallery Gordon Ramsay arriving with his daughter Holly at Bath Abbey on Saturday, for her wedding to Adam Peaty ( Ben Birchall/PA )

An Instagram user purporting to be Adam Peaty’s aunt, Louise, commented on Holly’s post: “I’m so glad that you are having a great hen do as a bride you deserve that. However as a person you were divisive and hurtful towards a woman who I have loved and continue to love deeply. A woman who opened her home and heart to you.

“You decided, for whatever reason, not to invite her, your prospective mother in law to your hen night yet Adam invited his father in law, your dad, to his stag night.

“You invited your mum (quite rightly) and even your mum’s assistant, your sisters, your friends, my niece, but not my sister, your future mother in law. I have also seen messages passing between her and Adam (without my sister’s knowledge or consent) about this and other matters and quite frankly I expected better of you and definitely of Adam. You have inflicted a hurt on my sister that will take a very long time to heal if ever.”

Ahead of the wedding ceremony, Caroline also gave an interview to the Daily Mail, for which she was not paid, commenting: “I don’t think they understand how much they have hurt me; it’s as if they have cut my heart out.

“This is the first Christmas that I’ve not had my family together – my family is broken.”

open image in gallery Megan Ramsay, Bethany Peaty and Tilly Ramsay ( PA )

She added: “They are still both loved, there is nothing I won’t forgive, and I want them to have the best day.”

open image in gallery Holly Ramsay arriving at the abbey with her father, Gordon Ramsay ( Ben Birchall/PA )

Peaty, 31, is believed to have met Holly through his sister, Tilly, when they both took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

Holly, 25, announced their engagement on 12 September 2024 in an Instagram post that said: “I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now.”

In a separate post, Peaty said: “I can’t believe you’re going to be my wife. I’m truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side.”

open image in gallery Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay are believed to have met in 2021 and announced their engagement in 2024 ( Holly Ramsay/Instagram )

Peaty, a six-time Olympic gold medallist from Staffordshire, was previously in a relationship with artist Eirianedd Munro, with whom he shares a five-year-old.

His sister Beth, 32, was apparently the only family member who attended the service, as maid of honour with Holly’s sisters, Megan and Tilly, as bridesmaids.

open image in gallery Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty were married on 27 December 2025 ( PA )

Among the celebrity guests at the ceremony were former footballer Sir David Beckham and his wife, former Spice Girls star and fashion designer Victoria, and their youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Channel 5 newsreader Dan Walker posted to social media that it was a “great wedding” filled with “top people”.

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies, who competed alongside Peaty on the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing, also wished the couple a “lifetime of happiness together” following their “beautiful” wedding.

She also had plenty of praise reserved for the feast laid on for guests at the ceremony, which she noted was not surprising given Gordon Ramsay’s long career as one of the UK’s top chefs.

“Yesterday I had the privilege of being at this amazing man’s wedding – and it also gave me a moment to reflect on how lucky I’ve been to have him in my life over the past four years,” she said.

“From the first day we met on Strictly, we've been firm friends, and it was a real honour to sit in Bath Abbey and watch him get emotional as the love of his life walked down the aisle.

“It was such a special day. Simon (her husband) and I had the best time, the service was beautiful – and I’m sure you’ll not be surprised to hear me say, it was hands down the best wedding food I've ever had.

“Wishing my wonderful friend and his gorgeous bride a lifetime of happiness together.”

The Independent has contacted Ramsay and Peaty’s representatives for comment.

Additional reporting by Press Association