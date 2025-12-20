Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Karen Carney and her partner Carlos Gu have been crowned the champions of Strictly Come Dancing 2025.

Carney, the first female football player to take part in the series, competed against finalists YouTuber George Clarke and former Love Island star Amber Davies in a tear-jerking grand final, which aired on Saturday night (20 December).

In the final, the couple’s showstopping closing routine – a football-inspired jive to “One Way or Another” by Blondie – received full marks 40, while their Argentine tango to “Red Right Hand” by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds also received a perfect score. The final results were decided by a public vote.

Carney was speechless after their win was announced, telling hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly: “I cannot believe it. I want to say thank you to everybody who has supported my journey.”

Turning to Gu, she said: “Thank you to this wonderful gentleman, we are a team. I could not have done this without you.”

“I can’t believe it... I’m literally lost for words, I’m so sorry,” she said.

Gu thanked Carney for “being so incredible this whole journey.”

“You taught me so much, we started as two completely different characters but we helped each other and we never gave up,” he continued. “Thank you for changing my life.”

open image in gallery Karen Carney and Carlos Gu crowned winners of ‘Strictly’ 2025 ( BBC/Guy Levy )

The 38-year-old won over viewers immediately in week one, making her Strictly debut with an energetic jive that catapulted her and Gu straight to the top of the leaderboard.

But when it came to perfecting the posture required for ballroom routines, Carney revealed she was experiencing difficulty as she lives with Scheuermann’s disease, which causes an abnormal curvature of the spine.

open image in gallery Champions: Carney and Gu lift the Glitterball trophy ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Speaking about her condition on It Takes Two previously, Carney told host Fleur East she had really been struggling to correct her posture.

“It’s a real physical challenge,” she said. “Like, it’s really, really hard. I have a posture aid.”

open image in gallery Carney’s dazzling Peaky Blinders-inspired Argentine Tango ( BBC/Guy Levy )

A posture aid is a harness that straps across the upper back to help train muscles that aren’t positioned correctly by engaging the nervous system.

During week seven of the competition, Carney’s pro partner Gu sobbed uncontrollably while expressing pride over the footballer’s progress despite her health condition. That week, Carney received unanimous praise from the judges for her improved posture in her American Smooth to “You Don’t Own Me” by Saygrace feat G-Eazy.

Carney’s greatest Strictly moments included a triumphant hip-hop-inspired Couple’s Choice set to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way”, which showed off her street dance moves and energetic personality. She received a perfect score of 40.

Her other big moments included a Blackpool Paso Doble that scored 39 and, in the semi-final, she performed the strongest Waltz of the series.

open image in gallery Karen Carney and Carlos Gu dance a jive from week one of the competition ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Before her Couple’s Choice routine, the star revealed how trolling during her punditry career has impacted her mental health, recalling how one particular unnamed incident “completely knocked my confidence and I’ve not been able to get it back”.

She said the show “has helped my confidence so much... I can be my true, authentic self”.

Carney, nicknamed “the wizard” for her skilful wing play, grew up in Birmingham and was inducted into Birmingham City’s Hall of Fame in 2015, with an English Football Hall of Fame nod following in 2021.

open image in gallery The couple’s Showdance to ‘Inner Smile’ by Texas ( BBC/Guy Levy )

The Lioness said of her upbringing in 2019: “I’m from Birmingham: my mum works at Sainsbury’s, my dad is a firefighter. We keep it real. We know who we are. I don’t need a Bentley; I don’t need a Rolex.”

She has played for Chelsea, Arsenal, Birmingham City and the Lionesses. She is England’s third most-capped player of all time, with 144 caps.

open image in gallery Karen Carney and Carlos Gu dancing a waltz in the semi-final ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Carney competed at four World Cups, four European Championships and the 2012 London Olympics before retiring in 2019. She was awarded an MBE in 2017 and OBE in 2024 for services to association football.

Since retiring from football, Carney has become the lead female pundit for both men’s and women’s football across ITV and TNT. She also rites columns for The Guardian and BBC Sport and co-hosts the Long Story Short podcast alongside her fellow former Lioness, Jill Scott.

Carney is the first footballer to reach the Strictly final in the show’s history.