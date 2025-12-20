Strictly fans defend Amber Davies over Craig Revel Horwood’s ‘nonsensical’ scoring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have defended Amber Davies after Craig Revel Horwood scored her with a surprisingly low mark during the programme’s finale episode.

Davies, a former Love Island contestant and West End performer, is competing alongside her pro partner Nikita Kuzmin in tonight’s final (20 December), against finalists George Clarke and his partner Alexis Warr and Karen Carney and Carlos Gu.

For their first dance of the night, the couple performed a Paso Doble to “Dream On” by Aerosmith, receiving glowing feedback from the judges – with Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse awarding them 10 points each.

Despite offering positive feedback, Revel Horwood drew criticism for scoring a nine.

“Nonsensical scoring there from Craig,” wrote one viewer on X/Twitter, as another said: “Craig HAS to be joking…. Amber was incredible.”

Another said: “Craig not giving any criticism but still scoring it a 9????”

“CRAIG??????” chimed another. “What the hell craig?!?”

During tonight’s final, each couple is dancing three times, including a Showdance, as well as revisiting their favourite routine from the series and a judges’ pick.

open image in gallery Nikita Kuzmin and Amber Davies in the ‘Strictly’ final ( BBC )

The audience’s votes alone decide which couple walk away as champions, as the judges’ scores are purely for guidance.

The episode marks hosting duo Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s final live show before they step down later this year.

Davies has delivered plenty of this year’s wow moments, including a lift-packed, Ariana Grande-inspired Cha Cha in Icons Week and a flawless Charleston in the quarter-finals.

Throughout her time on the show, Davies struggled to win over viewers due to her past dance experience, such as her West End training and multiple leading roles.

open image in gallery Craig Revel Horwood is known for his harsher remarks as a judge on ‘Strictly’ ( BBC )

Davies has been vocal about the negative comments she has received due to her dance training. After she beat fan-favourite Lewis Cope in the quarter-final dance-off, the comments became so vitriolic that her pro partner Nikita Kuzmin issued an emotional plea to fans.

Davies has maintained throughout the series that she had not been previously trained in ballroom or Latin styles, which are the “polar opposite” of her musical theatre training.

She told It Takes Two: “I feel like I’ve worked just as hard as the other finalists. I had to fight to get into the final; we are here for entertainment.”

“I was given this opportunity. Nobody was going to decline Strictly as a Strictly fan.”

Davies rose to fame after coming first in the ITV dating competition Love Island in 2017 alongside her then-partner Kem Cetinay.

Follow along with our live coverage of the final here.