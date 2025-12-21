Strictly winners tell ‘boy and girls watching at home’ to ‘dream big’ in celebratory speech

After three months of shimmering dance routines, plenty of injuries and many tears, Strictly Come Dancing 2025 has its winner.

The Glitterball trophy was lifted by former England player Karen Carney and her professional partner Carlos Gu on Saturday night. The pair beat ex-Love Islander Amber Davies and social media star George Clarke to lift the trophy.

After their victory was announced, Carney said: “I cannot believe it. I want to say thank you to everyone who has supported our journey. It’s been the biggest privilege and honour. I’m lost for words, I’m so sorry.”

“Thank you for being so incredible, this whole journey,” Gu added. “You taught me so much. We challenged each other, we helped each other. Thank you for changing my life.”

Their win came after Gu delivered one of the final’s most unexpected emotional moments, breaking down in tears as he said he was “self-centred” before meeting Carney.

It was a particularly emotional episode as the final marked Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s final time presenting the programme. The pair were given a suitably special send-off with Craig Revel Horwood reading a letter written to the hosts by the Queen.

The 2025 celebrity cast - including Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Chris Robshaw and Vicky Pattison - also reunited for a group routine.

But one contestant was absent: controversial Apprentice star Thomas Skinner will not make an appearance after he alleged that the BBC rigged his voting figures on the show. Skinner has said he is seeking legal advice.

