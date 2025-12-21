Strictly Come Dancing final live: Karen Carney wins the Glitterball as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman bow out
The former England player beat Amber Davies and George Clarke in the grand final
After three months of shimmering dance routines, plenty of injuries and many tears, Strictly Come Dancing 2025 has its winner.
The Glitterball trophy was lifted by former England player Karen Carney and her professional partner Carlos Gu on Saturday night. The pair beat ex-Love Islander Amber Davies and social media star George Clarke to lift the trophy.
After their victory was announced, Carney said: “I cannot believe it. I want to say thank you to everyone who has supported our journey. It’s been the biggest privilege and honour. I’m lost for words, I’m so sorry.”
“Thank you for being so incredible, this whole journey,” Gu added. “You taught me so much. We challenged each other, we helped each other. Thank you for changing my life.”
Their win came after Gu delivered one of the final’s most unexpected emotional moments, breaking down in tears as he said he was “self-centred” before meeting Carney.
It was a particularly emotional episode as the final marked Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s final time presenting the programme. The pair were given a suitably special send-off with Craig Revel Horwood reading a letter written to the hosts by the Queen.
The 2025 celebrity cast - including Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Chris Robshaw and Vicky Pattison - also reunited for a group routine.
But one contestant was absent: controversial Apprentice star Thomas Skinner will not make an appearance after he alleged that the BBC rigged his voting figures on the show. Skinner has said he is seeking legal advice.
Follow along with our live updates, below...
Check out Tess and Claudia's best bits
Tis truly the end of an era! Prepare the tissues – here’s a look back on Tess and Claudia’s time presenting the programme.
Craig Revel Horwood called them a “power couple” while Shirley Ballas said they’re “pure magic”.
Anton Du Beke said: “After all of these years, neither of them have learnt a step of dancing.”
Another look back at winner Karen Carney finishing with a perfect score
Here are the judges’ last comments for champion Karen, who closed the show with her week one jive to “One Way or Another”.
Motsi: “I’ve been trying to be so composed today and I gave it my best, but you got me with this one. This was amazing. You were incredible.”
Shirley: “Karen, I’d like to invite you to my world of competitors and you can teach them. She gave you a bit of a run for your money there, Carlos. You are the ultimate. You are fantastic.”
Anton: “Wow. To end as we began. What wonderful symmetry. I think that dance sums you up. The whole place got up. You involve everybody in what you do. I can’t tell you how much I’ve enjoyed watching you.”
He then turned his attention to outgoing presenter Daly, adding: “I can’t tell you how much I’ve loved Tess, spending 21 years with you.” Tess was tears, as were all of the judges!
Craig: “I’m here to ruin the mood, darling. I can think of a Lord Byron quote to sum you up, ‘Let joy be unconfined.’ That’s what you bring to the dancefloor.”
Turning to Tess again, he added: “We’re going to miss you like you won’t believe.”
Everyone in the Clauditorium was in floods of tears.
And Karen scored a perfect 40!
Tess Daly says she will be 'forever grateful'
“I will be forever grateful for the unforgettable years I have spent sharing this magical show with you,” an emotional Daly wrote on Instagram after the grand final.
“I’ll miss the Strictly viewers, because they are the very best, the most loyal and supportive, and as passionate about the show as I have always been.”
Karen and Carlos lift the Glitterball trophy
The professional snap from the Beeb has dropped! Here are our Strictly 2025 champions:
Anton's sweet words for George
Anton gave some of the loveliest comments this evening, and his words to George were particularly special...
Here’s our full story on tonight’s deserving winners...
Strictly Come Dancing announces winner for 2025 series
Watch: Claudia and Tess receive royal surprise
There were so many good moments tonight, weren’t there?
Here’s another of my faves - Craig reading out a letter from a very special fan of the show...
Watch: The moment the winners were revealed
Here’s the moment the winner was announced! It’s fair to say Karen and Carlos were truly stunned...
And that’s a wrap!
Claudia’s eyeliner has miraculously held up through all the tears. What an evening!
This is so lovely!
Karen said: “I cannot believe it. I want to say thank you to everyone who has supported our journey. It’s been the biggest privilege and honour. I’m lost for words, I’m so sorry.”
“Thank you for being so incredible, this whole journey,” Carlos added. “You taught me so much. We challenged each other, we helped each other. Thank you for changing my life.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks