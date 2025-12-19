Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shirley Ballas has claimed she received the brunt of the blame for Lewis Cope’s elimination from Strictly Come Dancing.

Former Emmerdale star Cope was sent home from the BBC series in the quarter-finals despite being a favourite to win the show.

Ballas, who has been a judge on the BBC series since 2017, said she was “called every name in the book” after the shock, having told him his performance hadn’t been his best.

“I was given the most scathing write-up by a journalist and called every name in the book – she said that I should be ashamed of myself because Lewis went home,” Ballas told the i.

“After his dance, I just said: ‘It wasn’t your best day’ – which it wasn’t. Then they went to Craig [Revel Horwood], who said the same thing. He scored him an eight, I gave him a nine, but I was blamed for him going home. I think it is disgraceful that somebody would write that.”

Ballas said she faces misogynistic criticism, calling it “absolutely, totally and utterly out of order”.

“Don’t pick on women when there’s a man who gave an eight and I gave a nine,” she stated, adding that her fellow judge Motsi Mabuse receives similar abuse while the male judges, Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke get away unscathed.

“People say horrible things to Motsi. I can’t even repeat them, but just awful things you wouldn’t think could come out of somebody’s mouth. There are sexually explicit things we have to put up with too. But Craig and Anton, they’re kings in many people’s eyes.”

open image in gallery Shirley Ballas says she was blamed for Lewis Cope’s ‘Strictly’ elimination ( BBC )

Her comments arrive after finalist Amber Davies hit out at negative comments she’s received for her previous dancing experience.

The former reality star’s participation in the 2025 edition of the BBC competition led to a debate due to her previous experience in West End musicals, and Davies has faced increased criticism in recent weeks.

Ahead of the finale on Saturday (20 December), Davies has said that while she “understands where people are coming from”, she believes viewers “don’t want to warm to” her and are mistaking her confidence for arrogance.

“I didn’t know what my purpose was on Strictly until I realised that I was getting a lot of negative comments for being good,” she told The Mirror.

“I can’t believe I have to say this in 2025, but being ambitious as a woman, being confident, having dreams and working hard does not mean you are stuck up. It doesn’t mean you are arrogant. I want to change that. It shouldn’t even be the narrative.”

open image in gallery Amber Davies has received criticism from ‘Strictly’ viewers over her past dancing experience ( BBC )

She continued: “I’ve had lots of people say, ‘I can’t warm to her.’ It’s because they don’t want to warm to me. That’s it.”

