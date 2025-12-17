Amber Davies breaks down in tears over ‘saying goodbye’ to Strictly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amber Davies broke down in tears as she looked ahead to the Strictly Come Dancing finale.

Davies, 29, and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin, 27, will compete in the show’s grand final on Saturday (20 December) after winning a tense dance-off last week against actor Balvinder Sopal and her partner Julian Caillon.

Appearing on Strictly companion show It Takes Two on Tuesday (16 December), the former Love Island star grew increasingly emotional about the end of her time on the BBC series.

Speaking to host Fleur Feast, she said: “It makes me wanna cry, honestly. I can’t believe I’m here. Just the way that we started – I had this random phone call on a Wednesday night, to being in the final and having the best 12 weeks of my life.”

Beginning to tear up, she added: “I’m just over the moon. I don’t want it to be over. Have we got any tissues?”

Kuzmin, who was on the show alongside Davies, gave her a box of tissues, which Davies used to wipe at her tears before speaking again.

“We are tired but do you know what? This is the last few days and I'm just so grateful,” she said as she continued to cry.

“My alarm went off – sorry, I'm such a crier at the minute because I just love it so much – my alarm went off this morning and I jumped out of bed, because I just thought that this was the last Tuesday.”

“So, I just wanna cherish every single moment that I have left with you,” she said, turning to Kuzmin. “Sorry. Why am I acting like we're never gonna see each other again? I'm really bad at saying goodbye.

“The Strictly bubble is bursting, it came into my life with a vengeance and now it feels like it’s leaving just as quickly.”

“I have loved every single second of it and I’m gonna miss it so much,” she continued. “I’m mourning it now!”

Davies’s Strictly journey has been marked by some controversy over her extensive dance experience. The former reality star is a West End actor, having starred in productions of Pretty Woman, 9 to 5: The Musical, and The Great Gatsby.

open image in gallery Davies was awarded a perfect score for her Charleston ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Speaking on It Takes Two after being eliminated in a dance-off against Davies, Emmerdale actor Sopal said she knew it was “game over” because she is a “novice” compared with her competitor.

Their dance-off came after Davies had already attracted criticism for beating Strictly favourite Lewis Cope in a quarter-final dance off.

“I would like to think I have thick skin, but obviously the start of the week has been tougher than usual,” Davies said last week amid the online criticism. “I would just like to remind everybody that I was never supposed to be here. I was a quick replacement. I’m just doing my best.”

Kuzmin has previously made a plea with viewers to “be kind” as he said the star has received “hate every single day” of the series.