Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing star Amber Davies has told fans “we’re stronger with kindness” after paying tribute to Balvinder Sopal following the weekend’s dance-off.

The Love Island star and the EastEnders actor found themselves in the bottom two in Sunday night’s results show and, having survived five previous dance-offs, Strictly record-breaker Sopal was eliminated from the competition.

Davies – who will perform in this Saturday’s grand final alongside Karen Carney and George Clarke – has now shared a post on Instagram, saying: “To you [Sopal], to do this experience next to you has been the biggest gift and life lesson, your strength and resilience has inspired me every single day. You are one of a kind, I will always be #TeamBal.”

Davies shared her post after beating Sopal in the dance-off ( Instagram/Amber Davies )

In a post on her Instagram Story, Davies reflected on being in the final three and thanked fans for their support over the weekend.

“I just want to come on here and say in the close to a decade I’ve been in the public eye, I have never experienced an outpouring of love the way I have in the last 48 hours,” she said in the video message. “To make the Strictly final is… I’m speechless. From how it started, I genuinely can’t believe I've made it to the end.”

“I think I’ve needed to do Strictly to realise there’s so much kindness in the world,” she continued. “We’re stronger when we’re kinder. I’m going to enjoy every single second of this week. I’m rooting for George, I’m rooting for Kaz and I’m just there to enjoy the ride.”

Davies’ comments came after her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin made a plea with viewers to “be kind” as he said the star has received “hate every single day” of the series.

Speaking in Saturday night’s live show, the Ukrainian dancer said: “You have had so much hate every single day from the moment you joined, you've had so much hate this week and yet, you came every single day into the training room with a big smile ignoring everybody.”

He continued: “I think sometimes, and I speak to the audience at home, just please be kind because it costs nothing and you don't deserve none of it. You only deserve love because without you I wouldn't be here, and the show wouldn't be as good as it is.”

Davies had a particularly tough week in the run-up to Saturday night’s semi-final, having beaten Strictly favourite Lewis Cope in the quarter-final dance-off.

“I would like to think I have thick skin, but obviously the start of the week has been tougher than usual,” she said during an appearance on spin-off show It Takes Two last week.

“I would just like to remind everybody that I was never supposed to be here. I was a quick replacement. I’m just doing my best.”