Strictly favourite Lewis Cope eliminated from show in tense dance-off

Actor Lewis Cope has become the latest celebrity to depart from BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Emmerdale star, 30, found himself in the bottom two during Sunday night’s results show, facing off against reality television personality Amber Davies and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin following the public vote.

After a tense dance-off, the judging panel opted to save Davies, 29, and Kuzmin.

The pair had previously topped Saturday’s leaderboard with their Charleston to “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ The Boat” from Guys And Dolls.

Davies now progresses to the semi-finals, joining EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal, internet star George Clarke, and former Lioness and sports broadcaster Karen Carney.

Cope and his professional partner Katya Jones had earned 35 points from the judges for their salsa to “Dance At The Gym” from West Side Story on Saturday.

open image in gallery Lewis Cope, with his professional partner Katya Jones, faced off against Amber Davies and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin in the public vote ( Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire )

Following his elimination, Cope told presenter Tess Daly: “It’s been more than I could have ever wished for.

“If someone would have said that I’d have done 11 weeks on the show at the beginning, I’d have been over the moon and snap their hand off.

“So, thank you to the full show, to everyone for having a space where people can be themselves, grow, learn, express themselves.

“It’s been incredible and a memory that I’ll have for the rest of my life, and (to Katya) I think it’s all down to you.

“You’ve literally given me absolutely everything I could wish for as a friend, as a teacher, and, yeah, I couldn’t imagine it with anybody else. So, thank you very much.”

open image in gallery Lewis Cope is surrounded by the other contestants after being eliminated ( Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire )

Jones said: “I think you have created so many moments for Strictly Come Dancing that will be in the history books and you will be remembered as one of, if not, the best male celebrity we’ve ever had on the show, but also you will be remembered for being an incredible person, you are.

“Kind and genuine people still exist – what a gentleman you are, so humble and so kind.

“I’m so glad that we had a chance to see you and showcase your talent, and what a beautiful person you are to the world. Thank you.”

Asked about the support he had received, Cope said: “This show, I’ve seen how it’s brought people together, not just in my family, but it seems to lift people up.

“And it’s definitely brought my family, four generations, together every Saturday night – my nana Dot sitting there smiling all the time.

“You know, young boys who thought that dancing wasn’t accessible for them or whatever.

“They started dancing now and have sent us videos. If you can change one person’s life like that, then that’s enough.”

open image in gallery Lewis Cope said competing had been ‘more than I could have ever wished for’ ( Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire )

Sunday’s results show also featured the Strictly professionals dancing a group number to “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago and there was another performance from the cast of the Olivier Award-winning musical Titanique.

The remaining four couples will perform during next weekend’s semi-final, airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6.35pm on Saturday with the results show at 7.45pm next Sunday.

Each couple will perform two new routines and there will be performances from Australian singer Kylie Minogue and boyband Five.

Cope and Jones will be on Strictly companion show It Takes Two on Monday at 6.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.