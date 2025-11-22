Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Cope topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard on Saturday night but it was another of the show’s stars who delivered the real wow moment of the action-packed Blackpool special: the phenomenal Karen Carney.

With her partner Carlos Gu and their backing dancers – an addition that brings extra spice to all the Blackpool routines – Carney perfectly executed one of the best paso dobles Strictly has ever seen. From the moment the music kicked in, the former England player was every inch the powerful performer, and she comfortably held her own in a routine packed with drama, lifts and dizzying spins.

open image in gallery Carney’s electrifying paso doble was the highlight of the night ( BBC )

“That’s how you score a goal, that’s for sure,” said Craig Revel Horwood - who hopefully regrets his decision not to give Carney a 10. “I do not have a paddle that can express how good that dance was,” added Motsi Mabuse. “It doesn’t exist.” Shirley Ballas chimed in: “I’ve never seen a paso doble like that.” “This was an absolute tour de force,” concluded Anton du Beke.

The routine was Carney’s most impactful since week one, when she set the bar incredibly high for herself with a jive that gave the impression she’d been dancing for years. Unfortunately for Carney, she suffered the rare fate of coming out of the blocks too strong and has arguably been chasing the wow factor of that Saturday ever since.

It’s not that the England Lioness hasn’t had plenty of fantastic moments since week one. Her Halloween Week Argentine Tango was a similarly electric affair and the following Saturday, she delivered one of the most energetic Charlestons the Strictly ballroom has ever seen. But in Blackpool, she was back at her best.

There are multiple factors that may well have helped. Carney has thrived in routines that require getting into character and Saturday night’s needed that in spades. There was also the fact the pressure was off (at least temporarily), as there won’t be a dance-off this week following La Voix’s exit due to injury. But more than anything, the performance was a testament to how hard Carney works in the training room.

After her thrilling take on the American Smooth last week, a sobbing Gu told Claudia Winkleman: "[Karen] worked so hard this week.” Referencing the fact Carney has a spinal condition that causes a curved spine, he continued: “I know the ballroom is not her strength, but she came into the training room and she said, 'Carlos, I really want to try hard. I know my back has problems, but I really want to try and I really want to show that I'm improving just a little bit'. And just hearing [the judges’ praise]... you have no idea how hard she's been working.” If there were any doubts about Carney, Blackpool will have banished them.

This year’s Strictly is arguably the most open the competition has been in recent years. But with the final four weeks away (meaning there are just three eliminations to go) Saturday night proved one thing for sure: Carney deserves a place in it.