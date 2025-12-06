Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Strictly 2025 – live: Final five set to take on Musicals Week

All the live updates from quarter-finals of BBC dancing competition

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 06 December 2025 06:04 EST
Comments
Strictly's Alex Kingston breaks down in tears in emotional exit confession

Strictly Come Dancing is nearing its final stages, with the celebs set to perform at the BBC show’s quarter finals.

The five remaining couples will return to perform for Musicals Week after last week’s emotional elimination of ER and Doctor Who star Alex Kingston and her professional partner Johannes Radebe, who many believed to quit the show in his exit speech.

Kingston’s departure meant that EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal survived the dance off for the fifth time this series.

The other remaining stars in the competition include Amber Davies and Karen Carney, both of whom received perfect scores of 40 from the judges, Lewis Cope and George Clarke. YouTuber Clarke is the only celebrity yet to receive a perfect score.

Last week also debuted a new segment that saw the couples tasked with performing an improvised Instant Dance challenge – a chaotic feature that went down a storm with viewers.

Strictly 2025 will conclude on 21 December.

Follow along below for all the live updates

Paddington to cameo

Tonight’s episode will feature a cameo appearance from none other than Paddington, who’ll feature during a performance from Tom Fletcher.

The McFly star has written lyrics for a new West End musical based on the fictional bear.

Paddington makes his West End debut
Paddington makes his West End debut (PA)
Jacob Stolworthy6 December 2025 11:03

Relay dance to kick off tonight's episode

This weekend's Strictly will give the dancers an extra chance to dazzle viewers.

The episode will open with a five-minute performance that’ll see each pair dance to the below songs, backed with additional dancers:

Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin – “Trip a Little Light Fantastic” from Mary Poppins Returns

Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon – “With a Little Bit of Luck” from My Fair Lady

George Clarke and Alexis Warr - “Consider Yourself” from Oliver!

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu – “Flash Bang Wallop” from Half a Sixpence

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones – “Me Ol' Bamboo” from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Jacob Stolworthy6 December 2025 10:51

Who are the final five?

Balvinder Sopal, Lewis Cope, Karen Carney, Amber Davies and George Clarke are the remaining celebs duking it out to make it through to next week’s semi-finals.

Jacob Stolworthy6 December 2025 10:47

Musicals Week!

It’s the last themed week of the 2025 series – and it’s a celebration of the stage.

Tonight’s episode will be a musicals extravaganza, with the final five performing to songs from the world of the West End and Broadway.

Jacob Stolworthy6 December 2025 10:46

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in