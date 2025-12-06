Strictly 2025 – live: Final five set to take on Musicals Week
All the live updates from quarter-finals of BBC dancing competition
Strictly Come Dancing is nearing its final stages, with the celebs set to perform at the BBC show’s quarter finals.
The five remaining couples will return to perform for Musicals Week after last week’s emotional elimination of ER and Doctor Who star Alex Kingston and her professional partner Johannes Radebe, who many believed to quit the show in his exit speech.
Kingston’s departure meant that EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal survived the dance off for the fifth time this series.
The other remaining stars in the competition include Amber Davies and Karen Carney, both of whom received perfect scores of 40 from the judges, Lewis Cope and George Clarke. YouTuber Clarke is the only celebrity yet to receive a perfect score.
Last week also debuted a new segment that saw the couples tasked with performing an improvised Instant Dance challenge – a chaotic feature that went down a storm with viewers.
Strictly 2025 will conclude on 21 December.
Follow along below for all the live updates
Paddington to cameo
Tonight’s episode will feature a cameo appearance from none other than Paddington, who’ll feature during a performance from Tom Fletcher.
The McFly star has written lyrics for a new West End musical based on the fictional bear.
Relay dance to kick off tonight's episode
This weekend's Strictly will give the dancers an extra chance to dazzle viewers.
The episode will open with a five-minute performance that’ll see each pair dance to the below songs, backed with additional dancers:
Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin – “Trip a Little Light Fantastic” from Mary Poppins Returns
Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon – “With a Little Bit of Luck” from My Fair Lady
George Clarke and Alexis Warr - “Consider Yourself” from Oliver!
Karen Carney and Carlos Gu – “Flash Bang Wallop” from Half a Sixpence
Lewis Cope and Katya Jones – “Me Ol' Bamboo” from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Who are the final five?
Balvinder Sopal, Lewis Cope, Karen Carney, Amber Davies and George Clarke are the remaining celebs duking it out to make it through to next week’s semi-finals.
