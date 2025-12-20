Departing Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman received a special farewell message from a member of the Royal Family.

The duo announced in October that they will leave Strictly after this series ends, having spent 21 years and 11 years on the show respectively.

Before the winners of this year's edition were announced on Saturday (20 December), judge Craig Revel Horwood read a letter to the hosts from "super-fan" Queen Camilla.

" I think I speak for everyone when I say you have been utterly fab-u-lous", Her Majesty wrote.