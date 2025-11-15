Strictly Come Dancing live – Eight couples to return to dance floor after Harry Aikines-Aryeetey’s exit
‘Gladiators’ athlete was the sixth celebrity to leave the competition last week
It’s one week to go until the all-important Blackpool week on Strictly Come Dancing, which means that the celebrities will be giving it their all tonight – to secure their spot in the next phase of the competition.
Tonight, there will be eight routines, including a Rumba, Waltz and two American Smooths. La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec will dance a Couple's Choice to “Don't Rain On My Parade” by Barbra Streisand.
Last week, former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison received a near-perfect score of 39 for her tango to Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia”, with only Craig Revel Horwood docking a point from her and her dance partner Kai Widdrington. They were followed closely behind by Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin with an impressive 38 points.
Harry Aikines-Aryeetey was the sixth celebrity to be eliminated from the competition last Sunday, alongside his pro partner Karen Hauer, after appearing in a dance-off against RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec. EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal, who has been in the dance off three times so far, sailed through to the next round following a Bhangra-inspired Couple’s Choice routine to “Sapphire” by Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh.
Strictly Come Dancing returns tonight at 6.30pm on BBC One.
Follow along with our live updates, below...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments