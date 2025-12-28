Victoria Beckham shares preparations for Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay’s wedding

Victoria Beckham shared her preparations for Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay's wedding on Saturday, 27 December, in a video posted to her Instagram page.

The designer, 51, wore a cut-out gown in dark teal from her own label.

Featuring long sleeves, a pleated finish on the skirt and twist detailing, the garment retails for £1,290.

Victoria paired the dress with silver accessories and oversized sunglasses.

She and her husband, Sir David Beckham, and their youngest children Cruz, Romeo and Harper, attended the ceremony in Bath. Brooklyn, Victoria and Sir David's eldest child, was absent.