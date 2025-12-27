David and Victoria Beckham among first arrivals at Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty’s wedding
The Olympic swimmer and model are tying the knot at Bath Abbey
Olympic swimming sensation Adam Peaty is tying the knot with model Holly Ramsay, in a ceremony attended by a host of celebrity guests including the Beckham family.
Peaty, who celebrates his 31st birthday on Sunday, was photographed arriving at Bath Abbey on Saturday in a tuxedo, accompanied by his groomsmen.
Sir David Beckham, alongside his wife, fashion designer Lady Victoria Beckham, and their youngest children Cruz, Romeo, and Harper, were among those dressed in glamorous attire for the Somerset nuptials.
The couple’s eldest son Brooklyn was not seen with them, and is reportedly feuding with the family.
Other notable attendees included MasterChef: The Professionals star Marcus Wareing and Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Sara Davies.
Preparations for the event saw foliage adorning the historic West Front door of the Abbey earlier on Saturday.
Gordon Ramsay told his daughter Holly he “couldn’t be a prouder dad” in a post to his Instagram that said: “I’m truly so lucky being able to walk this beautiful bride down the aisle and gaining an incredible son in law @adam_peaty!
“I love you so much @hollyramsayy and couldn’t be a prouder Dad xxx.”
Peaty reportedly met his fiancee through her sister Tilly while the pair both took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.
Holly Ramsay, 25, announced their engagement on 12 September 2024 in an Instagram post that said: “I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now.”
In a separate post, Peaty said: “I can’t believe you’re going to be my wife. I’m truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side.”
On Saturday morning, Peaty posted a photo to his Instagram story that showed the sun rising and wrote: “Morning of our wedding.”
The swimmer, from Staffordshire, who has six Olympics medals, was previously in a relationship with Eirianedd Munro. The pair have a five-year-old son.
