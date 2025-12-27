Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olympic swimming sensation Adam Peaty is tying the knot with model Holly Ramsay, in a ceremony attended by a host of celebrity guests including the Beckham family.

Peaty, who celebrates his 31st birthday on Sunday, was photographed arriving at Bath Abbey on Saturday in a tuxedo, accompanied by his groomsmen.

Sir David Beckham, alongside his wife, fashion designer Lady Victoria Beckham, and their youngest children Cruz, Romeo, and Harper, were among those dressed in glamorous attire for the Somerset nuptials.

The couple’s eldest son Brooklyn was not seen with them, and is reportedly feuding with the family.

Other notable attendees included MasterChef: The Professionals star Marcus Wareing and Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Sara Davies.

Preparations for the event saw foliage adorning the historic West Front door of the Abbey earlier on Saturday.

Sara Davies arrives for the wedding of Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay told his daughter Holly he “couldn’t be a prouder dad” in a post to his Instagram that said: “I’m truly so lucky being able to walk this beautiful bride down the aisle and gaining an incredible son in law @adam_peaty!

“I love you so much @hollyramsayy and couldn’t be a prouder Dad xxx.”

Peaty reportedly met his fiancee through her sister Tilly while the pair both took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

Holly Ramsay, 25, announced their engagement on 12 September 2024 in an Instagram post that said: “I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now.”

In a separate post, Peaty said: “I can’t believe you’re going to be my wife. I’m truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side.”

On Saturday morning, Peaty posted a photo to his Instagram story that showed the sun rising and wrote: “Morning of our wedding.”

The swimmer, from Staffordshire, who has six Olympics medals, was previously in a relationship with Eirianedd Munro. The pair have a five-year-old son.