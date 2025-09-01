Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gordon Ramsay has revealed he has undergone surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma, a type of non-melanoma skin cancer.

The 58-year-old TV chef shared pictures of a stitched-up area below his ear on Instagram on Saturday, telling his followers he was “grateful and so appreciative” of his medical team for their “fast reactive work”.

He wrote: “Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma thank you!”

The chef reminded fans: “Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend,” adding that the stitches were not from any cosmetic procedures.

“I promise you it’s not a face lift! I’d need a refund,” he quipped.

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is the most common type of skin cancer that starts in the top layer of skin, and can often be easily treated.

According to the NHS, the main cause is ultraviolet light, which comes from the sun and is used in sunbeds. Risk can be increased by age, having pale skin and having had a history of skin cancer in the past.

Basal cell carcinomas can occur anywhere on the body, but most commonly grow in areas that are exposed to the sun, including the face, head, neck, and ears. It can be removed surgically before a biopsy is performed for the results to be examined.

Ramsay was met with well-wishes from his celebrity friends and fans, with Rob Rinder commenting a red heart emoji.

open image in gallery Gordon Ramsay has undergone surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma ( Instagram via @gordongram )

Fans also applauded the chef for sharing the importance of wearing sunscreen, following increasing misinformation surrounding what has been dubbed the “anti-sunscreen movement” online.

“So important to share things like this, slap on a hat, suncream and seek shade, happy healing, well done to the amazing people who work in healthcare,” wrote one fan.

Cancer Research UK said in the comments: “Glad to hear you’re doing well, Gordon, and thanks for raising awareness of how important it is to stay safe in the sun. Seek shade, cover up, and apply sunscreen regularly and generously.”

Another person addressed the “conspiracy theorists at war in the comments about the use of sunscreen”, adding: “Science backs up the use of it, and science saves lives.”

open image in gallery Gordon Ramsay pictured in July ( Getty Images )

In July, former The Only Way Is Essex star Sam Faiers told her 2.5 million Instagram followers that she doesn’t use sunscreen, and neither does her family, including her young children. She claimed that sunscreens “are actually pretty harmful and full of toxic ingredients”.

Cancer Research UK estimates that 85 per cent of cases of melanoma (a type of skin cancer that develops in melanin-producing cells) are caused by overexposure to UV radiation. Their analysis has also found that melanoma rates have increased by almost one-third over the past decade.

Dr Jonathan Kentley, consultant dermatologist at Montrose Clinic, London, and the Lister Hospital, recently told The Independent: “Decades of rigorous research show that sunscreen is one of the safest and most effective tools we have to reduce the risk of skin cancer and premature skin ageing.”

He added that “there is no case of cancer that has ever been linked to sunscreen…Conversely, as a busy dermatologist, I can assure you that I have personally seen hundreds of cases of cancer caused by not wearing sunscreen”.