Jessie Buckley makes Paul Mescal cry with Critics Choice speech

Paul Mescal became emotional during Jessie Buckley’s Critics Choice Awards speech, where she paid tribute to her Hamnet co-star.

On Sunday (4 January), the 36-year-old won the Best Actress award for her role in Chloe Zhao’s upcoming film, which is an adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel inspired by the life of William Shakespeare.

“I bloody love you, man, and I know loads of other women do in this room too, but tough s**t!”, she told the 29-year-old.

She heaped praise on Mescal before thanking the teary-eyed actor for “making me a little bit more human”.

Hamnet is in UK cinemas from 9 January.