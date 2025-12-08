Paul Mescal gushes over Hamnet co-star Jessie Buckley with bold declaration

Paul Mescal has praised his Hamnet co-star Jessie Buckley, describing her as “a red wine actor” who he’d work with “until the cows come home.”

Speaking at the London Film Festival premiere in October, the Irish star — who has been nominated for Best Supporting Male Actor – Motion Picture at the 2026 Golden Globes — explained that he felt Buckley’s performances are “full-bodied, like raw, [and she] goes to the well every time the way that she works.”

Buckley plays Agnes Shakespeare/Anne Hathaway, William Shakespeare’s wife, opposite Mescal, who stars as the playwright in Chloé Zhao’s adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s acclaimed novel.

The cast also includes Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn, Jacobi Jupe, Noah Jupe and Olivia Lynes.

Hamnet is in UK cinemas from 9 January 2026.