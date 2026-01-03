Witness to Swiss blaze ‘shocked for life’ after seeing victims burning

A witness to the deadly New Year’s Eve fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans‑Montana says he is “shocked for life” after seeing victims engulfed in flames as the blaze tore through the crowded venue.

The inferno, which erupted just after 1.30 am, killed around 40 people and injured more than 100, many with severe burns, as revellers celebrated in the ski‑resort basement bar.

Survivors described chaotic scenes of people fleeing, breaking windows and collapsing in smoke and heat.

Authorities are still identifying victims and investigating the cause, believed to be linked to sparklers igniting flammable materials.