Molly-Mae Hague has addressed fan speculation that Tommy Fury will re-propose to her after the couple rekindled their relationship.

The pair, both 26, met on ITV dating show Love Island. They split up in August 2024, more than a year after their engagement.

Hague and Fury, who welcomed daughter Bambi in 2023, confirmed they were back together in May 2025.

In a YouTube vlog of the couple's Maldives holiday posted on Thursday, 8 January, Hague said she had received messages telling her that there had been speculation that Fury would propose again.