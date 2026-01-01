Jet2 holiday meme appears in London New Year’s Eve fireworks display

Revellers were given an unexpected pop culture crossover during London’s iconic New Year Eve fireworks display, as the jet2holidays advert meme made a surprise appearance.

In one part of the display, voiceover artist Zoe Lister - who has become a star in her own right since the meme took off - was heard riffing on the infamous tagline, saying: “Nothing beats a New Year’s Eve in London”.

The airline company’s advert, which declares “nothing beats a Jet2 holiday”, backed by the Jess Glynne song ‘Hold My Hand’, was one of 2025 most viral clips, becoming the default soundtrack to social media videos of holidays-gone-wrong: fights on planes, bad weather, and drunken antics.