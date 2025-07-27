Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The voice actor behind Jet2holidays’ viral advert has said things have gotten “super weird” since she became part of a TikTok meme.

Zoë Lister, an actor who appeared in Hollyoaks between 2006 and 2010, provided the voiceover for the airline’s tagline, “Nothing compares to a Jet2 holiday” in a ubiquitous advert soundtracked by Jess Glynne’s inescapable cheerful jingle “Hold My Hand”.

The advert has been turned into a TikTok trend that sees Jet2’s audio added over the most chaotic summer holiday gone-wrong footage: plane fights, bad weather, drunken disasters and water sports accidents.

In one TikTok video with more than £1.7m likes, a woman almost drowns after coming out of a water slide in Tenerife and has to be saved by a lifeguard, as Lister’s voice is heard saying: “Nothing compares to a Jet2holiday…and right now, you can save £50 per person, that’s £200 for a family of four.”

Lister revealed in a new interview with The Sun that she can’t escape hearing her own voice blaring out of people’s phones everywhere she goes – she was on the train last week when she heard the audio multiple times.

The sound even interrupted an anniversary meal with her husband, who overheard people at another table quoting it.

She explained: “I was out for dinner with my husband because we were celebrating our 10-year anniversary.”

“We were sat there and the next door table were doing their own video of Jet2holidays, doing all the voices. And my husband was like, ‘Do you want to meet the woman that has the voice?’”

Zoë Lister is the voice actor behind Jet2holidays’ viral advert ( Instagram via @zlister )

She added: “He's leaning into it now. It was really funny. It was a good moment for all of us.”

Lister said the trend was “a bit silly”, but she was loving how much people were enjoying themselves.

“We're all just really enjoying it because it's just silly, it's stupid joy, and that's what we all need,” she said.

The actor added she never thought it would go viral, saying: “It's annoying me probably the same as everybody else right now.”

“My friends and family are just sending me videos all the time, but everyone's just along for the ride.”

The trend has gone even further with TikTok users recording themselves recreating the advert, singing both Glynne’s lyrics and mimicking Lister’s scripted words.

Glynne cannot escape the trend, either. In a TikTok video with more than 300,000 views, Glynne is onstage performing “Hold My Hand” when people in the crowd chant the advert’s tagline. Glynne tells the audience: “If I see anyone doing that video….”

CapitalFM managed to unite Glynne and Lister for its breakfast show broadcast last week, which saw the pair perform together live after having never met before.

Glynne said of the viral trend: “It’s a massive surprise, but it’s an amazing thing to see.”

Jet2 has not commented on the trend directly, but the company has been leaning into the humour on social media, using the same audio to advertise a challenge to win a £1,000 holiday voucher as a prize.