Flight‑tracking data indicates a sudden absence of civilian and commercial aircraft over Venezuelan airspace early on Saturday, as multiple explosions rocked Caracas and other regions.

Venezuelan residents reported at least seven detonations around 2 a.m. local time and low‑flying aircraft, with smoke seen near key military sites.

Flightradar24 showed no identifiable traffic above the country as Trump confirms US strikes on capital Caracas in Truth Social post.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and it’s leader,” a press conference is due to take place at Mar-a-Lago at 11am EST where the President will give more information on the strike.