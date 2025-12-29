Susan Boyle serenades superfan Timothee Chalamet for his 30th birthday

Watch as Susan Boyle wishes Timothee Chalamet a happy 30th birthday with a musical tribute.

On Saturday (27 December), the 64-year-old, dressed in a Marty Supreme hoodie gifted by the actor, sang a rendition of “Happy Birthday”, before blowing him a kiss.

It comes after the 30-year-old listed the Britain’s Got Talent winner as one of his five favourite Britons. “She dreamt bigger than all of us. Who wasn’t moved by that?,” he told the BBC.

Responding to the birthday message, the actor reposted the video with the caption: “THANK U SUSAN !!!!!!!!”

Chalamet, who plays a character loosely inspired by table tennis player, Marty Reisma, has been gifting the hoodies to celebrities he considers to be true greats.