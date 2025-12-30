Trump caught on hot mic complaining about Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump was caught on a hot mic complaining about not receiving a Nobel Peace Prize.

During a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the ceasefire plan with Gaza on Monday (29 December), the US president lamented that he supposedly never receives any credit for his actions in stopping conflicts.

“Do I get credit for it? No,” Trump said to the Israeli prime minister as they were preparing to eat.

He bragged about ending eight conflicts and began to say: “They gave the Nobel-” when he was cut off mid-sentence.

Trump then continued: "How about India and Pakistan? So I did eight of them. And then I'll tell you the rest of it."