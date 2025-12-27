Crowds of well-wishers greeted Holly Ramsay as she arrived at her star-studded wedding to Adam Peaty alongside father Gordon.

The ceremony, which took place at Bath Abbey on Saturday morning (27 December) was attended by a host of famous famous, including the Beckham family and sports presenter Dan Walker.

Onlookers cheers as Holly entered the Abbey hand-in-hand with her dad, wearing a white silk robe over her wedding dress.

Peaty had arrived earlier dressed in a smart black tuxedo, alongside his five-year-old son.