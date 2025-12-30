Trump reacts to claims of drone strike on Putin’s home

Donald Trump said he is “very angry” after hearing reports that Vladimir Putin’s home was attacked.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has claimed that Kyiv launched a drone attack on Putin’s state residence on Sunday (28 December). Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky has denied the allegations, dismissing them as “typical Russian lies”.

Speaking during a press conference with Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (29 December), the US president said that he was not pleased by the reports. “It’s not the right time to do any of that”, he said.

“It’s one thing to be offensive, because they’re offensive,” he said. “It’s another thing to attack his house”