Scotland and Nottingham Forest winger John Robertson reflected on the best goal of his career, in a resurfaced interview following the footballer’s death on Thursday (25 December).

Announcing his death at the age of 72, the Premier League club said: “John’s unrivalled talent, humility and unwavering devotion to Nottingham Forest will never ever be forgotten.”

In Icons of Football: John Robertson, which premiered in May 2024, the winger recalled the moment he netted a Wembley winner for Scotland in 1981.

“It’s something I’d dreamed of since I was a little boy,” he said.