Iconic TV show beloved for its niche sports coverage signs off after 38 years on air

Sports fans across Europe have paid tribute as an iconic TV show bid farewell during the Christmas holidays, after 38 years on air.

Trans World Sport gained a cult following in the 90s and early 2000s for its coverage of niche sports and emerging athletes across the world, during its early morning weekend slot on Channel 4.

However, in a post to social media on Boxing Day, programme makers revealed the show was signing off for the last time in 2025 with a video of some of its most memorable moments.

Trans World Sport gained a reputation for introducing viewers to lesser-known international sports, such as the traditional Indian sport kabaddi.

The show also discovered a host of emerging teenage talent, interviewing Usain Bolt, Tiger Woods and Neymar years before they became global stars.