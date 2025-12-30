A Live at the Apollo comedian has appealed on social media for help identifying thieves who stole her bag while she was dining at a London restaurant on Monday 29 December.

Cally Beaton was catching up with a friend when one suspect, wearing a cream puffer jacket, used his foot to hook the bag out from beneath her chair. A second accomplice, dressed in a black hoodie and jeans, then picked it up and placed it in his rucksack.

TV presenter Jeremy Vine shared CCTV footage of the theft on her behalf in an effort to trace those responsible.

Beaton said the loss of the bag’s sentimental items was particularly upsetting, including house keys attached to a key ring from her daughter’s toddler years.