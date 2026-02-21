Independent TV
Aerial video shows new $128.6m ICE warehouse in Georgia amid billion-dollar expansion
United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has purchased a massive warehouse in Social Circle, Georgia, for $128.6 million.
The federal law enforcement agency is targeting more than 20 towns with large warehouses for its $45bn expansion of detention centers.
Department of Homeland Security documents provided to the city show that, in addition to the 1 million-square-foot building, plans call for two other buildings. Combined, this would total 2.3 million square feet.
Social Circle officials said in a statement they will hold 7,500 to 10,000 people, and it fears the water supply is inadequate.
