This is the moment an fake animal rescue centre owner who abused pets in his care was arrested.

Oaveed Rahman, 26, purported to be looking after the animals at a rehoming centre called Save A Paw in Crays Hill, Billericay, Essex. Instead, he left them to suffer in filthy conditions amongst the caracasses of other dogs.

He took about £4,800 from his 11 victims, telling them it would be used to rehome dogs, provide a new kennel block or train dogs to behave around children and other animals.

Essex Police found 37 dead dogs when they first searched the rehoming centre in May, 2025. Four more dead dogs were found after the property was demolished.

“Many animals taken in by you… were subjected to prolonged barbaric mistreatment, cruelty and neglect,” Judge Conley said.

On Friday (20 February), Rahman, of Hope Road, Crays Hills, was jailed for a total of five years and given a lifetime order banning him from owning any animals.