Ex-Trump advisor warns US president will ‘run out of patience’ on Iran

Donald Trump's former national security advisor has warned that the president is going to "run out of patience," as the Republican said on Friday (20 February) he’s “considering” ordering airstrikes on Iran.

Mr Trump has warned that Tehran must reach an agreement with the US on curbing its nuclear program or risk “bad things."

When asked whether he was considering limited strikes from U.S. warplanes as a way to apply more pressure, Mr Trump replied: “I guess I can say I am considering that.”

"I think you'll see a sustained air campaign against the Iranian regime," H.R. McMaster told BBC Newsnight.