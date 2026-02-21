London police who stopped a man on suspicion of drink-driving found that he was armed with a loaded gun in his rucksack after he tried to flee through a crowded nightclub.

Nathan Ingram, 29, of Ridley Road in Hackney, east London, was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court, having previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm, ammunition, and possession of a class A drug, Scotland Yard said.

Footage shows police chasing Ingram into the club and the moment an officer discovers the firearm - a loaded Bernardelli 69 self-loading pistol.

The bag also contained a small amount of cocaine.

Police said Ingram was sentenced on 27 January.