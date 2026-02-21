Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has urged fans to attend their cervical screenings as she publicly announced her cancer diagnosis.

The noughties reality TV star, 38, revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage one cervical cancer in a TikTok video posted on Friday (20 February), explaining that a biopsy confirmed the diagnosis.

Polizzi described that she had been struggling with abnormal results from her Pap smears for several years before her diagnosis.

“Get your appointments done,” she urged her followers.