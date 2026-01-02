Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury celebrate New Year in the Maldives with Bambi

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury spend first New Years together since rekindling romance
  • Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury celebrated their first New Year together since reconciling, marking the start of 2026.
  • The couple, along with their daughter Bambi, enjoyed a trip to the Maldives for the festivities.
  • Tommy Fury shared a video on Instagram featuring him dancing with Bambi, kissing Molly-Mae, and expressing his happiness for the new year.
  • Their relationship had previously ended in August 2024 after five years, with Fury attributing the split to his struggles with alcohol.
  • Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury rekindled their romance in May 2025, leading to their joint New Year celebration.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in