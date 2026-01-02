Molly Mae and Tommy Fury spend first New Years together since rekindling romance

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have celebrated their first New Year's together since getting back together following their split in 2024.

Posting to Instagram on Thursday (1 January), the boxer can be seen holding his daughter Bambi as they danced together during a trip to the Maldives. He then gives a kiss to partner Molly before hugging their toddler.

“No other way I’d rather see the new year in. Here’s to 2026 everyone. God bless you all,” he wrote in the post shared to his 5.1 million followers.

In August 2024, the couple announced their split after five years of dating, with Fury later saying they broke up due to his issues with alcohol. In May 2025, they rekindled their relationship.