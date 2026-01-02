Traitors fans think this moment gives away parent-child duo’s secret

Fans of The Traitors think that a mother-daughter duo have already given away their secret relationship in the first episode.

On Thursday (1 January), the BBC reality show kicked off with a 65-minute premiere which saw 22 new contestants enter the Scottish Highlands castle for a chance to win a £120,000 prize.

Judy, 60, revealed that 32-year-old Roxy is her daughter, but other contestants don’t know their secret.

However, fans think the pair might have already given the game away when Roxy shouted “mum” during the first challenge.

"How did no one else hear Roxy say 'Stop Mum' in the boat?!?" one fan asked online.