Why 2026 is already one to get excited about: The biggest events to look forward to

After a turbulent 2025, 2026 is shaping up to be a year to look forward to.

Though we're just a few days into January, this year has plenty of reasons to look ahead already - from once-in-a-generation events to culture, sport, and history.

Expect everything from huge sporting events such as the World Cup in the United States, to Ariana Grande taking over London's O2 Arena with a ten-night residency, to the Marvel universe reaching a new chapter with Avengers: Doomsday.

The Independent has highlighted some of this year's most highly anticipated moments in this roundup.