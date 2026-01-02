Kim Jong Un’s daughter kisses father during rare public appearance

Kim Jong Un’s daughter has made a rare public appearance at a New Year’s Eve ceremony in Pyongyang.

On Thursday (1 January), Kim Ju Ae, who is speculated to be her father’s potential successor, attended the event at the May Day stadium, which included fireworks, patriotic songs and a taekwondo demonstration.

Footage shows the teenager sitting alongside her father and mother, before kissing her father as midnight struck.

She was first publicly introduced in 2022 when she accompanied her father to the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Before this, her existence had only indirectly been confirmed by former NBA star Dennis Rodman, who visited the country in 2013.