The Traitors returns to BBC One on New Year’s Day, with 22 new contestants vying to win the game of deception and behavioural scrutiny.
Less than two months after Alan Carr emerged victorious from the inaugural celebrity edition, The Traitors kicks off in its fourth season with a 65-minute long premiere.
Among the contestants this year are a bestselling crime writer and a retired police detective.
In the first episode, host Claudia Winkleman selects three contestants to become Traitors, with the others being Faithfuls.
The Faithfuls must attempt to work out the identity of the Traitors, and evict them through a succession of roundtable votes. The Traitors, meanwhile, must try to conceal their identities, while periodically “killing” Faithfuls.
The prize money, accumulated over various “challenges”, is awarded to the surviving Traitors at the end of the game, or the remaining Faithfuls, if all Traitors are unearthed.
Winkelman has also teased a twist for this forthcoming series, with “something new” set to be revealed in episode one.
Meet the Traitors 2026 contestants, from a former detective to a crime writer
