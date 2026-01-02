Thousands of fireworks light up London on New Year’s Eve in bird’s-eye footage

Watch as thousands of fireworks light up the night sky above London as the clock struck midnight during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Footage captured by a helicopter and shared by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) London on Thursday (1 January) shows an incredible number of fireworks displays going off as the UK rang in the new year.

The largest display in the capital, as well as the UK and Europe, was the official London New Year’s Eve fireworks display in Westminster, which saw more than 12,000 fireworks being set off.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said that the city’s celebrations are “the greatest in the world”.