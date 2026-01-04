Jesy Nelson announces twins’ spinal muscular atrophy diagnosis in emotional update

Singer Jesy Nelson has revealed in an emotional video that her twin daughters have been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, a severe and potentially life‑threatening muscle‑wasting condition.

Nelson shared that the girls, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, born prematurely in May 2025, face serious health challenges, including the likelihood they may never walk and will need ongoing treatment to support breathing and motor function.

In the heartfelt post on social media, Nelson described the past months as the “most heartbreaking” of her life, but expressed gratitude for medical care and hope that raising awareness could help other parents recognise early signs of the condition.

Fans and fellow artists have rallied around her with messages of support as she navigates this difficult journey