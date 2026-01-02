A survivor who escaped the deadly fire at a Swiss ski resort bar during New Year’s Eve celebrations has recalled the moment he saw party-goers trying to flee “in a frenzy”.

At least 40 people died and 115 people were injured after a fire tore through the bar in Crans Montana, where hundreds had gathered to ring in the new year, shortly after midnight on Thursday (1 January).

Nathan Huguenin, 19, said he is still in shock from the incident and cannot sleep. ​”I saw people completely burned. I saw people dying. Honestly, it was quite complicated and quite difficult to stomach,” he recalled.

The exact cause of the blaze is not yet known, but officials have ruled out an attack.