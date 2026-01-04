Hugh Bonneville condemns Israel for revoking credentials of 37 NGOs in Gaza

British actor Hugh Bonneville has publicly condemned Israel’s decision to revoke the credentials of 37 international NGOs working in Gaza, joining wider global criticism of the move.

The organisations, which include major humanitarian groups, were stripped of accreditation after failing to meet new Israeli requirements to disclose staff details, a policy Israel says is aimed at security concerns.

Critics argue the measure will severely hinder life‑saving aid and jeopardise efforts to support civilians in a region facing dire conditions.

Bonneville’s remarks echo growing calls from international figures and governments urging greater protection for humanitarian access and respect for aid independence.