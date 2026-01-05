Iran has unveiled a banner threatening the US and Israel if the nations take military action against Tehran.

One banner, installed ​​near the former Israeli embassy, shows coffins draped with US and Israeli flags with the text: “Watch out for your soldiers”.

Donald Trump and Iranian officials exchanged threats on Friday (2 January) as widening protests swept across parts of the Islamic Republic, escalating tensions between the countries after America bombed Iranian nuclear sites in June.

As the country is rocked by the most significant demonstrations since 2022, sparked in part by the collapse of Iran's currency, Trump said the US military would “come to the rescue” of Iranian protesters if they are “violently killed” and the US army is “locked and loaded.”