Martin Lewis’ simple check wins £6,000 refund for billpayer

Martin Lewis has shared council tax advice that secured a £6,000 refund for an ITV viewer.

In Tuesday's episode of his Money Show Live, the financial expert revealed a message from a viewer who said they followed his advice to challenge their council tax band and received a backdated payment.

Around 400,000 households may be able to lower their bands, according to Lewis's Money Saving Expert.

Lewis shared that residents should check if their band is higher than their neighbours' in similar or identical properties, before checking what their property was worth in 1991 as bands are based on property values in this year.

Billpayers should only challenge their band if they pass both checks, "because otherwise, you could ask, they could put your neighbour’s band up, and they won’t like you very much," Lewis advised.